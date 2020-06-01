Wood Partners Announces Pre-Leasing of Alta Purl in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today that pre-leasing has begun at their newest luxury apartment community – Alta Purl – in Charlotte, N.C. The community will feature 341 units comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes as well as studios. Alta Purl is set to open on June 29, 2020 with first move-ins July 8.

Located at 1018 N. Caldwell Street, Alta Purl is set amid the Mill District, one of Charlotte's most lively, burgeoning corridors. Just around the corner, Optimist Hall provides residents with a variety of dining, cocktail and craft beer options as well as specialty shops. Uptown Charlotte, just minutes away by car or light rail, is home to the headquarters of Bank of America, Duke Power, and Truist Financial, as well as other financial institutions including Wells Fargo, Ally Bank and Barings. Nearby, NoDa offers residents the chance to explore local nightlife, coffee shops, breweries, live music, restaurants and parks.

"Our Alta Purl apartment community is the ideal home for anyone looking for a centralized location in Charlotte, providing easy access to jobs, entertainment, and recreation anywhere in the region," said Carter Siegel, Executive Managing Director at Wood Partners.

The community is a short distance from I-277, connecting to workforce hubs across the Charlotte region, which continues to rank among the country's best markets for job growth.

For sports fans, Alta Purl is less than two miles from Bank of America Stadium, Spectrum Center and NASCAR Hall of Fame. Several Harris Teeter locations, as well as a Whole Foods and Trader Joe's will provide residents with a range of grocery store options.

To get the most out of the luxurious lifestyle without leaving home, Alta Purl features top-of-the-line amenities. The community features a rooftop sky lounge with unobstructed views of Uptown Charlotte, a shaded outdoor terrace and social lounge with a ping-pong table, three courtyards and an expansive community clubhouse with fully retractable walls, opening to the pool courtyard.

The swimming pool features tanning ledges, LED lights, a sundeck, canopies and private cabanas. An exclusive, resident-only club will feature wine and beer on tap, as well as various sundries. A 24/7 fitness center houses a body-sculpt arena and private yoga room.

For residents looking to get work done without leaving home, Alta Purl has telecommuter co-working spaces and private micro offices as well as a high-tech conference and multimedia room.

Apartment homes at Alta Purl offer residents convenient keyless entries and high-quality stainless GE appliances, including side-by-side refrigerator with an ice and water dispenser, front-control glass-top range, built in microwave as well as a full-size, in-unit washer and dryer. Finishes include contemporary dark regency gray wide-plank flooring, kitchens and bathrooms with white subway tile, frame-less rustic wood grain custom cabinetry, stand-up shower and white quartz counter-tops with under mount single-basin sinks.

Leasing is currently underway at www.altapurl.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 82,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

