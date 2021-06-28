Wood Partners Debuts Alta Preston, the New Address for Sophisticated Living in Plano

DALLAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, is celebrating the grand opening of Alta Preston, Plano's newest high-end residential community.

Located at 4950 Broadway Drive, Alta Preston places its residents in the heart of the action. Nearby retail centers include Stonebriar Mall, The Shops at Legacy and Legacy West Urban Village. Abundant restaurant and entertainment options, and the significant concentration of major employment centers, make this a highly attractive live-work-play environment. Nearby parks and bike trails round out the local attractions. Further, there is quick and easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway.

"Wood Partners has made a significant investment in Dallas, the surrounding metropolitan area and Texas, in general," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "The properties we've built have become part of the fabric of these communities. With Alta Preston, we're opening the doors to a luxury property that is designed with an eye toward the needs of residents in Plano, tapping into a growing desire for upscale residences in this flourishing community. The refined elegance that Alta Preston offers, the desirable West Plano location, and accessibility to the broader region make for an ideal combination."

In total, 212 spacious multifamily residences are available with an array of floorplans including studio, one, two and three-bedroom options, and the pet-friendly environment - complete with pet park and pet spa - ensures there's a home option for everyone. Alta Preston's high-quality finishes and designer appointments set the property apart. Chef-inspired kitchens feature quartz countertops, modern cabinetry with tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances. Open concept floor plans and wood-style plank flooring are reflective of the most sought-after design styles. Each residence includes full-sized washers and dryers, Honeywell Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats, Schlage control smart locks, USB outlets and other innovative touches. Bathrooms also feature modern quartz countertops and tile bath and shower surrounds.

Beyond the residences themselves, Alta Preston's amenities offer the perfect harmony of relaxation and wellness. The resort-style outdoor areas include a spectacular swimming pool with in-water seating, adjoining tanning deck, a grilling station, shaded gathering terrace and abundant seating. The 24/7 fitness center includes a Precor cardio theater and Precor weight stations, plus top-of-the-line conditioning equipment. A private conference room and micro-office is available for reservation, and a comfortably furnished co-working space rounds out the business offerings.

Alta Preston, now open for leasing and move-in, is managed by Wood Residential. For more information on Plano's newest hot spot, visit www.altapreston.com .

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $16.5 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices in 21 major markets across 14 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates properties developed both by Wood Partners and third-party developers. In 2020, Wood Residential ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

