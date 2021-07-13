Wood Partners Introduces Alta Wren: Where Luxury Meets Tranquility

CARY, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, announced today the grand opening of Alta Wren, the latest luxury property located in Cary, NC, where residents can find a small slice of tranquility within the Research Triangle.

Located five minutes from Research Triangle Park and minutes from some of the best public schools in the region, Alta Wren sits at 3000 Orchid Street, nestled next to 8 acres of preserved open space. The property offers 250 multifamily residences with floorplans ranging from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, to two-and three- bedroom townhome-style residences.

"The opening of Alta Wren marks a great expansion milestone for Wood Partners, building upon our strong, established presence in the region," said Caitlin Shelby, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "We take great pride in developing in a location that has seen such massive economic expansion, and we're confident that Alta Wren will attract residents seeking a more sophisticated living experience."

Each residence is inspired by the warmth of a southern greenhouse with a contemporary flare. Residents will find features such as hardwood-style plank flooring throughout, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances framed around white tile backsplashes and beautiful brushed nickel hardware. For convenience, each unit is equipped with a full-size washer and dryer, USB outlets and a side-by-side refrigerator with an in-door beverage center. Townhome-style residences, which are set to open for leasing later this year, are equipped with similar finishes with the addition of attached garages.

Alta Wren offers a sanctuary where luxury apartment living intertwines with a state-of-the-art amenities package, tailored specifically for those who are seeking to unwind. It features a saltwater pool with poolside cabanas, adjacent to a greenhouse-inspired clubhouse complete with a self-service automated barista with complimentary coffee and wine on tap. For residents who are looking for an alternative to the 24/7 fitness club, look no further than the large outdoor recreation areas and green space surrounding the property. Additional outdoor amenities include a community fire pit, outdoor grilling area and playground.

Wood Partners prides itself in offering pet-friendly accommodations across its property portfolio, and Alta Wren is no exception. The property features a pet spa, where furry friends can freshen up after running their hearts out in the leash-free dog park.

Alta Wren is managed by Wood Residential. For more information, visit www.altawren.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $16.5 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices in 21 major markets across 14 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates properties developed both by Wood Partners and third-party developers. In 2020, Wood Residential ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

