Wood Partners Sets New Standard for Luxury Living in Florida with Alta Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, celebrates the grand opening of its newest luxury property, Alta Clearwater. Located at 1320 Sands Terrace East on the Old Tampa Bay side of Clearwater, the expansive property features meticulously landscaped grounds and a total of 314 residences in ten buildings.

Alta Clearwater's true differentiator is its amenities package. The outdoor spaces feature a resort-style pool with shaded pavilion and private poolside cabanas, outdoor kitchen and grilling area, outdoor fitness area, hammock park, and a pet park complete with pet wash. Step inside for the complimentary coffee bar and stylish clubhouse for socializing and entertaining. A game room with TV wall, pool table and foosball table are available, and the 24/7 fitness studio features weights and a virtual training room. A cyber space and conference room cater to business needs.

The community yields a modern take on organic textures, giving each sleek residence - and the property as a whole - an old-world charm. The residences themselves are offered in one, two and three-bedroom floorplans. Kitchens feature white quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry with under-cabinet LED lighting, white tile backsplashes and matte black finished hardware. A low-profile stainless-steel Whirlpool appliance package completes the chef-inspired space. Wood-inspired plank flooring stretches from entryways through living rooms, kitchens and bathrooms. Bathrooms feature premium Moen fixtures, framed mirrors and modern pendant lighting. Select units feature oversized balconies, double vanities and other premium touches. Smart Lock keyless entry systems add a seamless touch of modern technology.

"Alta Clearwater delivers on a commitment Wood Partners has made to develop properties that are tailored to the evolving needs of the communities we serve across Florida," said Charles Barrus, Executive Managing Director for Wood Partners. "With 11 properties across the state and three properties along the Gulf Coast, we genuinely understand the rapidly evolving wants and desires of our current and future residents. Alta Clearwater caters to a discerning crowd, while at the same time providing access to those things that draw people to Clearwater, such as the nearby beaches and the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail."

Alta Clearwater is managed by Wood Residential. Additional information on the property and the surrounding community is available at www.altaclearwater.com .

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $16.5 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices in 21 major markets across 14 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates properties developed both by Wood Partners and third-party developers. In 2020, Wood Residential ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

