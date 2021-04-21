Wood Partners to Build Luxury Community in Gilbert, AZ

GILBERT, Ariz., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, recently closed on a new property located in the heart of the 650-acre master-planned community of Cooley Station in Gilbert, Arizona. Once complete, the new community - Alta Cooley Station - will include 248 apartment homes comprised of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. This community is slated to open in Q1 2022.

Alta Cooley Station will feature best-in-class amenities and finishes that will set the community apart in the market. Each apartment home will include wood-plank style flooring, modern cabinetry with quartz countertops, backlit bathroom mirrors, and Whirlpool® appliances including a selection of side-by-side and French door refrigerators.

Community amenities for residents to enjoy will include a resort pool with tanning deck, a state-of-the-art fitness center and micro-fitness rooms with Echelon Reflect Mirrors. Other amenity highlights will include a speakeasy lounge, co-working conference and micro-office spaces, and a sunset rooftop terrace featuring soft seating and televisions.

"We are thrilled to play a small part in shaping the future of the Town of Gilbert and specifically Cooley Station," said Clay Richardson, Managing Director and 20-year resident of Gilbert. "Gilbert's future is incredibly bright."

Located south of Recker Road, the new community will be centrally located in one of Gilbert's most desirable neighborhoods, Verde at Cooley Station. This master-planned, mixed-used community will feature a variety of new retail, restaurant and office amenities, offering the residents of Alta Cooley Station a walkable lifestyle within a work, play, live destination.

The Verde community will also feature public murals and colorful neighborhood graphics, large-scale sculptures in the public spaces, a green space and a children's play area. A programmed performance venue will host a variety of events throughout the year for residents to enjoy.

Gilbert is located just outside of Phoenix with easy access to surrounding areas via US Interstate 60 and Loop 202. A future rail line will also give commuting residents quick access to the downtown areas of many metro-area cities. Major employers across the region include Intel, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and the Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus. The greater Valley is also home to a variety of outdoor destinations, including Camelback Mountain, Desert Botanical Garden, South Mountain Park & Preserve and numerous golf courses.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 85,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $15.6 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 20 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

