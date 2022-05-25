Wood Plastic Composites Market to Garner $12.6 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 8.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for wood plastic composites in building and automobile sectors and wide application in interiors, home furniture, and kitchen appliances drive the growth of the global wood plastic composites market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wood Plastic Composites Market by Application (Building and Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial and Consumer Products, Others), by Type (Polyethylene, Polyvinylchloride, Polypropylene, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global wood plastic composites industry generated $5.4 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $12.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for wood plastic composites in building and automobile sectors and wide application in interiors, home furniture, and kitchen appliances drive the growth of the global wood plastic composites market. However, rise in cost of R&D hinders the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of greenwood plastics composites presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1661

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global wood plastic composites market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown that led to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities.

The pandemic had further disrupted the supply chain, due to restrictions in the export & import activities across various nations.

Various construction projects were either delayed or cancelled due to shortage of raw material and unavailability of labor force. The automobile sector suffered losses due to decline in sales. These factors decreased the demand for wood plastic composites and hampered the market growth.

The building & construction segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the building & construction segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global wood plastic composites market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In building & construction applications, wood plastic composites are widely used in decking, molding & sliding, and fencing, which in turn, is acting as a driving factor for the segment. However, the automotive components segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for recyclable and lightweight materials.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Wood Plastic Composites Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1661?reqfor=covid

The polyethylene segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global wood plastic composites market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to its high demand in manufacturing furniture for homes, offices, restaurants, resorts, and hospitals. However, the polyvinylchloride segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to its excellent insulation properties.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global wood plastic composites market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand from the emerging countries, such as South Korea, India, and China. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

Timbertech Ltd.

Trex Company, Inc.

Beologic N.V.

FKUR Kunststoff GMBH

AIMPLAS

Dow

Fortune Brands Inc.

JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

Renolit SE

Universal Forest Products, Inc.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wood-plastic-composite-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Thermoplastic Composites Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Medical Composite Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

North America Wood Plastic Composites Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Bioplastic Composites Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Wood Pulp Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Wood Vinegar Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research