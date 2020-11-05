Wood Preservatives Market worth $1.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Wood Preservatives Market by Formulation (Water-Based, Oil-Based, Solvent-Based), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Wood Preservatives Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2020 to USD 1.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. Wood preservatives are used across the application, such as residential, commercial, and industrial. In the wood preservatives market, residential is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these wood preservatives market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26944487

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wood Preservatives Market"

249 – Market Data Tables

30 – Figures

204 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wood-preservative-market-26944487.html

The water-based wood preservatives formulation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global wood preservatives market during the forecast period.

The water-based will continue to lead the wood preservatives market, accounting for a share of 75% of the overall market in 2019 terms of value. This was due to the increasing demand for water-based wood preservatives in the decking, fencing, and landscaping sub-applications are expected to witness high growth in the next five years. The effectiveness of the copper-based wood preservatives has increased their demand in the wood preservatives market. Most of the copper-based wood preservatives are water-based formulations. Therefore, the water-based wood preservatives market is expected to dominate, globally, during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=26944487

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global wood preservatives market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the wood preservatives market in 2020. The demand for wood preservatives is increasing in North America due to the increased usage of wood in the residential and industrial sectors. The rising construction industry, supported by heavy investments for infrastructural developments, is providing new opportunities for the wood preservatives manufacturers operating in this region.

Koppers (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Lanxess (Germany), Cabot Microelectronics (US), BASF Wolman (Germany), and Troy (US) are the leading wood preservatives manufacturers globally.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=26944487

Related Reports:

Flame Retardant Market - Global Forecast to 2021 By Type (ATH, Antimony Oxide, Brominated, Chlorinated, Phosphorous), Application (Epoxy, Polyolefins), and End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Wire & Cables, Automotive)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flame-retardant-chemicals-market-686.html

Wood Coating Market – Global Forecast to 2020 By Coating Type (Stains & Varnishes, Shellacs, Wood Preservatives & Water Repellents), Application Method (Roll & Brush Coating, Vacuum Coating, Spray Coating), End User (Furniture, Cabinets, Siding, Flooring & Decking), & by Region - Trends & Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wood-coating-market-214618873.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wood-preservative-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/wood-preservative.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets