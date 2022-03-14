Wood Recycling Market Size to Grow by USD 8.86 Bn| 44% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

The wood recycling market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. APAC will be the largest market during the forecast period, and it will account for 44% of the market's growth. The key countries in the region are expected to be China, Japan, and India. Moreover, the market growth rate in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Wood Recycling Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wood recycling market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing use of biomass fuels as one of the prime reasons driving the wood recycling market growth during the next few years.

Vendor Insights

The global wood recycling market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Companies Mentioned

ALBA Group Plc and Co. KG

California Waste Solutions Inc.

Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group.

Carolina Fibre Corp.

Community Wood Recycling

Enva

Evergreen Recycling LLC

Global Waste Recyclers Ltd.

Hanna Paper Fibres Ltd.

Mid America Paper Recycling

Wood Recycling Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wood recycling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wood recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wood recycling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wood recycling market vendors

Wood Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALBA Group Plc and Co. KG, California Waste Solutions Inc., Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group., Carolina Fibre Corp., Community Wood Recycling, Enva, Evergreen Recycling LLC, Global Waste Recyclers Ltd., Hanna Paper Fibres Ltd., and Mid America Paper Recycling Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Environmental services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Waste collection

2.2.2.2 Waste sorting

2.2.2.3 Waste treatment and disposal

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Paper and cardboard

Waste wood

Exhibit 22: Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Material

5.3 Paper and cardboard - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Paper and cardboard - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Paper and cardboard - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Waste wood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Waste wood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Waste wood - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Material

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing use of biomass fuels

8.1.2 Growing urbanization and literacy rate

8.1.3 Regulations for reducing GHG emissions and use of bioenergy in heating systems

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Logistical challenges in recycling waste wood

8.2.2 Regulatory policy-related challenges in recycling of wood

8.2.3 Risk of fire accidents at recycling centers

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing use of biomass district heating

8.3.2 Change in recycling targets of wood packaging in Europe

8.3.3 Declining investments in coal industry

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ALBA Group Plc and Co. KG

Exhibit 50: ALBA Group Plc and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 51: ALBA Group Plc and Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 52: ALBA Group Plc and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.4 California Waste Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 53: California Waste Solutions Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: California Waste Solutions Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 55: California Waste Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group.

Exhibit 56: Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group. - Key offerings

10.6 Carolina Fibre Corp.

Exhibit 59: Carolina Fibre Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Carolina Fibre Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Carolina Fibre Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Community Wood Recycling

Exhibit 62: Community Wood Recycling - Overview

Exhibit 63: Community Wood Recycling - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Community Wood Recycling - Key offerings

10.8 Enva

Exhibit 65: Enva - Overview

Exhibit 66: Enva - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Enva – Key news

Exhibit 68: Enva - Key offerings

10.9 Evergreen Recycling LLC

Exhibit 69: Evergreen Recycling LLC - Overview

Exhibit 70: Evergreen Recycling LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 71: Evergreen Recycling LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Global Waste Recyclers Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Global Waste Recyclers Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Global Waste Recyclers Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Global Waste Recyclers Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Hanna Paper Fibres Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Hanna Paper Fibres Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Hanna Paper Fibres Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Hanna Paper Fibres Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Mid America Paper Recycling

Exhibit 78: Mid America Paper Recycling - Overview

Exhibit 79: Mid America Paper Recycling - Product and service

Exhibit 80: Mid America Paper Recycling - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

