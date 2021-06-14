Wooden Furniture Market | $ 48.48 billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The wooden furniture market is set to grow by USD 48.48 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laura Ashley Holdings Plc, Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growth of the real estate and construction industry, the rising demand for luxury furniture, and the replacement of wood with composite wooden furniture will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Wooden Furniture Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Wooden Furniture Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Home
- Office
- Geographic
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Wooden Furniture Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the wooden furniture market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laura Ashley Holdings Plc, Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Wooden Furniture Market size
- Wooden Furniture Market trends
- Wooden Furniture Market industry analysis
Replacement of wood with composite wooden furniture is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the cost challenges faced by manufacturers and vendors may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wooden furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Wooden Furniture Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wooden furniture market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wooden furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wooden furniture market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wooden furniture market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market segment by Product
- Hardwood
- Softwood
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Laura Ashley Holdings Plc
- Okamura Corp.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
- Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
