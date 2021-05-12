Woodfield Distribution and Bonne Santé Group Announce Strategic 3PL Agreement

Woodfield Distribution, LLC, known as WDSrx, based in Boca Raton, Florida, will provide a broad range of logistics services to the Bonne Santé Group portfolio of companies, both current and those in the acquisition pipeline. BSG intends to migrate many of its existing logistics and storage needs for its portfolio companies to WDSrx on an outsourced basis.

Bonne Santé Group can generate significant efficiencies and cost savings by engaging one of the leading pharmaceutical supply-chain management companies, operating a robust network of distribution centers. Strategic to BSG's operations are WDSrx's various Florida locations, which include four distribution facilities located within 60 miles of Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, BSG's manufacturing division in the supplements industry, based in Doral, Florida. This proximity can drive substantial cost reductions in transportation, freight and other services.

Ryan F. Zackon, BSG's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "BSG intends to optimize its shipping, inventory and fulfillment activities to take advantage of Woodfield Distribution's vast pharmaceutical supply chain with facilities all over the country. As we continue our growth via acquisitions, we expect to continue to partner with forward looking, quality focused partners like Woodfield. These partnerships enhance our mission to increase margins and profitability to drive shareholder value."

Adam Runsdorf, President of WDSrx noted, "Woodfield Distribution and Bonne Santé are cooperating on multiple levels to assure fast and accurate inventory control and order fulfillment from our national 3PL network that meets the highest customer expectations for their many popular products and brands."

About WDSrx - Woodfield Distribution, LLC

Woodfield Distribution, LLC, known as WDSrx, provides integrated third-party pharmaceutical logistics services and value-added solutions empowering the Life Sciences industry. Supply chain operations include Warehousing, Storage, Fulfillment, Transportation Management, Temperature Regulated Environments, Reverse Logistics and Regulatory Compliant Product Disposition. Value-added solutions include on-site Packaging and Labeling, Clinical Trial Support, Customer Service, Patient Assistance Programs, E-Commerce Solutions, Government Pricing and Financial Services Management. State licensed nationally, WDSrx operates from secure GMP facilities in Florida, New Jersey, Texas, Ohio and Nevada. www.wdsrx.com

About Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Bonne Santé Group, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, BSG is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. BSG is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products and services. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands and distribution channels. The management team and the board of directors of Bonne Santé have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information visit: www.bonnesantegroup.com

Bonne Santé Group's platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing ("BSNM"), operates from an FDA-certified, state-of-the-art facility where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a wide range of delivery methods. BSNM has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company and recently commenced initiatives in Supply Chain as a Service. View Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing's overview video here.

