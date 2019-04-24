Woodforest Named to Forbes' World's Best Banks List

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank (Woodforest) was ranked 23rd out of 60 banks in the U.S. by Forbes, one of the country's leading business magazines in its inaugural listing of "The World's Best Banks 2019". As provided on Forbes' website: "Companies do not pay a fee for placement on the list, which was independently determined by Forbes."

We are honored to learn that Woodforest made Forbes' "The World's Best Banks 2019" list. Our Commercial, Operations, and Retail Teams work diligently every day to earn our customers' business. "We are focused on providing customers and the communities we serve solutions that are convenient and responsive," said Jay Dreibelbis, President and CEO, Woodforest.

Banks on Forbes' "The World's Best Banks" list were rated on customer satisfaction and other important traits including trust, terms and conditions, digital services and financial advice. Working with Statista®, a leading market research firm, Forbes surveyed 40,000-plus customers across 23 countries about their current and former banks to create the ranking.

Key Highlights About Woodforest National Bank

Headquartered in Montgomery County , one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S. according to U.S. Census Bureau

, one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S. according to U.S. Census Bureau Operates over 700 branches in 17 states across the United States and operates commercial banking loan production offices located in Texas , North Carolina , Florida and California

and operates commercial banking loan production offices located in , , and Privately-owned and its Employee Stock Ownership Plan is the largest shareholder. Woodforest has approximately 4,900 employees

Since 2005, Woodforest Charitable Foundation ® , which was created by the founder of Woodforest National Bank as a direct result of Woodforest National Bank's desire to give back to the communities which it serves, has donated over $12 million to charitable organizations in communities it serves

, which was created by the founder of Woodforest National Bank as a direct result of Woodforest National Bank's desire to give back to the communities which it serves, has donated over to charitable organizations in communities it serves Woodforest employees teach nearly 12,000 hours of financial education annually within their communities including the award-winning New Beginnings ® program with Family Promise ® , a nationwide organization with a mission to help homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence with over 200,000 volunteers nationwide

program with Family Promise , a nationwide organization with a mission to help homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence with over 200,000 volunteers nationwide Recipient of the Consumer Bankers Association's 2019 Joe Belew Award , for the most innovative and impactful bank small business initiative . The Woodforest Foundry SM is facilitated by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs as mentors to enhance local entrepreneurial ecosystems which revitalizes underserved communities and helps grow businesses

, for . The Woodforest Foundry is facilitated by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs as mentors to enhance local entrepreneurial ecosystems which revitalizes underserved communities and helps grow businesses Recipient of the American Bankers Association's ® 2017 Community Commitment Award for its Wealth Building through Homeownership program that expands down payment assistance through a first-of-its kind private-public venture with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA)

for its program that expands down payment assistance through a first-of-its kind private-public venture with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) Celebrating over 38 years of community banking service, Woodforest has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding quality customer service since 1980

For more information about Woodforest, please visit www.woodforest.com

Media Contact

Patricia Brown

President - Conroe Market

Public Relations Director

Woodforest National Bank

832-375-2298

patriciab@woodforest.com

