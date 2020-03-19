Woodforest National Bank: A Message from President and CEO James "Jay" Dreibelbis

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President and CEO James "Jay" Dreibelbis of Woodforest National Bank® issued the following message to the public:

This is an unprecedented time for our country and around the globe as we work together to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Our team is working diligently to ensure we're here when you need us to meet your banking needs. Be assured, Woodforest remains financially strong and committed to providing the very best in financial services regardless of the challenges our nation may face.

Our top priorities are our customers and employees. We have business continuity plans already in motion that help protect us from uncertainty. Even though social distancing limits our contact with customers, it does not limit our ability to serve your banking needs.

Our bankers are ready in our branches, by phone and online to help you make the best financial decisions. By continuing to deliver the same great service you've come to expect from us over the last 40 years, we want to alleviate any worry about your banking needs. Our branches, Customer Experience Center, drive-thrus, ATMs; and online and mobile banking channels remain available to you. Customers should also visit our website at woodforest.com for the latest news. Please check back frequently as things are changing quickly.

Our employees are the lifeline to our Bank's success, therefore, we are following the guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for enhanced cleaning procedures at all of our locations to protect our team and our customers who visit us at one of our 750+ branches. We have also encouraged our employees who can work from home to do so when possible.

We are also monitoring the needs for our community partners and local communities to determine the best way our team can help our neighbors.

Woodforest will continue to closely monitor and follow guidance from the CDC and other state and federal agencies as the situation develops and will be at the ready to respond.

Thank you for your continued confidence in Woodforest and for your business.

Jay Dreibelbis

President and CEO

Woodforest National Bank

Here are a few key facts about Woodforest National Bank's safety and soundness:

Woodforest National Bank has stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980.

Woodforest currently operates over 750 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

in total assets. Woodforest National Bank is an FDIC-insured bank. Your deposits are insured up to at least $250,000 . Depositors may qualify for more coverage if they have funds in different ownership categories and all other FDIC requirements are met.

5-Star Superior Rating (BauerFinancial.com, based on December 31, 2019 data)

A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau ® Rating System (BBB accredited business since 2016)

5-star Bankrate Safe and Sound ® (Bankrate.com, December 2017 )

A Rating (MyBankTracker.com)

