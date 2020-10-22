Woodforest National Bank Continues Branch Expansion In North Carolina
Oct 22, 2020, 14:44 ET
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment in North Carolina by building a new location which opened on October 16th at 2500 Forest Hills Rd. W., Wilson, NC, 27893 inside Walmart®. This new branch offers a full range of banking services for consumer and business customers, including a depository ATM available when the Walmart store is open.
"Woodforest Bank is proud to be a part of this thriving state by opening its 91st location in North Carolina. We are excited to invest in the community and look forward to building relationships in the Wilson market. Our goal is to continue to provide convenient and seamless solutions for our customers," said Julie V. Mayrant, President, Retail Division, Woodforest National Bank.
About Woodforest National Bank
Celebrating 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 750 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com
