Woodforest National Bank®, GAHCC And EGBI Launch Woodforest Foundry In Austin, Texas

The Woodforest Foundry is an award-winning program and recipient of the Consumer Bankers Association's 2019 Joe Belew Award, for the most innovative and impactful small business initiative . The Woodforest Foundry is facilitated by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, acting as mentors to activate local entrepreneurial ecosystems, which revitalizes underserved communities and helps grow businesses. With the Woodforest Foundry, entrepreneurs find a community of mentors and trusted guidance from peers, Woodforest bankers and community partners.

Luis A. Rodriguez, President & CEO of the GAHCC, said, "The Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is excited to collaborate with Economic Growth Business Incubator, and work with the great team at Woodforest National Bank to launch the Woodforest Foundry in Austin, TX. We are thrilled about the award-winning program Woodforest is bringing to Central Texas for our small local entrepreneurs and businesses. As a strong advocate for small minority and women-owned businesses, the GAHCC looks forward to our collaborative efforts as we bring new tools and resources to our business community."

Barbra Boeta, Executive Director of EGBI, added, "Economic Growth Business Incubator is excited to partner with Woodforest National Bank and the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to launch the Woodforest Foundry. We believe this program will help participants fulfill their small business dreams. This program and these partnerships are in line with EGBI's mission to train, coach, and support aspiring and existing small business owners who face barriers to growing a successful business."

Doug Schaeffer, Executive Vice President and CRA Executive Director at Woodforest, commented, "We are thrilled to team up with GAHCC and EGBI to stimulate entrepreneurship locally. The Woodforest Foundry is a great fit for Austin because it's a way to connect local resources to demystify entrepreneurship through candid, action-oriented conversations with successful entrepreneurs from the community in this key Woodforest market."

During the kick-off event, participants gathered to learn more about Entrepreneurship 4 AllSM (E4AllSM). E4All is powered by Sustainable Startups, is an interactive curriculum that teaches people the fundamentals of an entrepreneurial mindset. E4All teaches participants they often already have access to the tools they need to be an entrepreneur. To be successful, it is important to look at the world from new perspectives. This is done by leveraging existing assets such as local business leaders who can help unlock area resources, knowledge and expertise of peers and facilitating networking between individuals and businesses within the community to "cocreate" entrepreneur-based outcomes.

For more information about the Woodforest Foundry, please contact Doug Schaeffer, Executive Vice President and CRA Executive Director at dschaeffer@woodforest.com.

About Woodforest

Celebrating over 39 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding quality customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 700 branches in 17 states across the United States. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

The Woodforest Foundry is an entrepreneur activation program by Woodforest National Bank, Member FDIC.

