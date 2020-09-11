Woodforest National Bank Opens New Branch In North Carolina

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® ("Woodforest") is excited to announce its continued commitment to North Carolina by building a new location, which opens for business today at 2420 Supercenter Drive NE, Kannapolis, NC 28083 inside Walmart®. This new branch offers a full range of banking services for consumer and business customers, including two ATMs to serve customers' needs available 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.