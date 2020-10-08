Woodforest National Bank Wins Statewide Best Of Community Banking Award

Woodforest's entry highlighted its servant leadership culture, which led to its immediate and far-reaching response to COVID-19. The bank recognized the role it could play in helping customers and small businesses make it through the pandemic. As with past disasters, Woodforest unhesitatingly chose to keep its 750-plus branches open across all 17 states, including Texas, while ensuring the health and safety of its 4,900+ employees and 1.3 million customers was a priority. The bank rapidly redesigned its in-store and traditional branch lobbies to ensure personal protection. It also anticipated the demand for the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and prepared to meet its communities' funding needs. Woodforest was recognized in the top 10 in the Houston-area by the Houston Business Journal for the dollar amount of PPP loans made as of early May 2020.

"Thank you IBAT for your ongoing support. Woodforest is honored to accept this noteable award on behalf of our employees who worked tirelessly during the height of the pandemic to help our customers safely while facing their own personal challenges. Our team is family, and I'm proud to be part of it," said Jay Dreibelbis, President and CEO, Woodforest National Bank.

2020 marks the 29th year IBAT has celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Texas community banks with the BOCB Award. Community banks, such as Woodforest National Bank, play a critical role in their local communities. The Best of Community Banking competition is designed to honor banks for their commitment to helping their customers, neighbors, and community. BOCB Awards recognize community banks throughout the state for their innovation, creativity, and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need. Each submission received a gold, silver, or bronze award in one of five categories: architectural design, bank culture, community service, financial literacy, and marketing.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating 40 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates over 750 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com





About the Independent Bankers Association of Texas

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation with membership comprised of more than 2,200 banks and branches in 700 Texas communities. Providing safe and responsible financial services to all Texans, IBAT member bank assets range in size from $21 million to $34 billion with combined assets statewide of $374 billion. IBAT member banks are committed to supporting and investing in their local communities.

