Woodland Foods Achieves BRCGS's Highest Audit Rating

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodland Foods, premier importer and supplier of over 1,600 specialty dried ingredients, announced today that it has achieved an outstanding Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standard (BRCGS) audit grade for food safety in a recent audit, attaining a Grade AA.

The BRCGS audit is a leading global food safety and quality program used by certified suppliers in over 100 countries. It is a standard under the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), which benchmarks food safety standards for facilities and operations. According to the BRCGS, Grade AA is the highest grade possible for a scheduled audit, awarded if five or fewer non-conformances are cited out of 256 total audit items.

"Every Woodland Foods employee should be proud of this accomplishment," said Paul Nagy, Vice President of Supply Chain. "Achieving the BRCGS's highest audit rating across all of our operations demonstrates Woodland Foods' culture of teamwork and our commitment to keeping food safety and quality as our highest priority."

The outstanding audit grade comes on the heels of Woodland Foods' recent expansion into a third facility at its headquarters in Northern Illinois. In total, Woodland Foods now operates in more than 450,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office space. The additional facility also houses Neo-Pure, a cutting-edge non-thermal sterilization system, and a recently-installed super-fine mesh pulverizer. The expansion and additional processing equipment highlight the company's commitment to delivering clean, high-quality ingredients and an unparalleled variety of services.

"Our commitment to excellence in food safety, quality, and sourcing is at the cornerstone of the value, variety, and convenience we provide our customers," said Aram Karapetian, President of Woodland Foods. "Our recent AA BRCGS rating confirms that we operate our facilities to conform to the most stringent quality and safety standards in the world and reflects our dedication to continuous improvement, further differentiating us in the marketplace as a trusted specialty ingredient provider."

ABOUT WOODLAND FOODS Woodland Foods is the premier importer and supplier of more than 1,600 specialty natural ingredients. Woodland Foods specializes in product innovation and providing unique food choices through global sourcing, custom processing, and convenience. For more information, please call 847-505-7800, e-mail press@woodlandfoods.com or visit www.woodlandfoods.com.

