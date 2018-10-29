Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Special Cash Dividend

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, 2018, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a one-time special cash dividend of twenty-two cents per share on its common stock, payable on December 21, 2018, to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2018.

"We are pleased to announce a special cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. Given our commitment to and focus on providing our shareholders with a meaningful return on their investment, our capital position is such that we were able to declare this special dividend with that in mind while also retaining sufficient capital in order to be able to meet our growth and strategic objectives moving forward," said Jon Conklin, President and CEO of Woodlands Financial Services Company. "This special dividend is not only reflective of our past financial performance but also of our confidence in the future success of Woodlands Financial Services Company."

Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.

Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company is available at www.woodlandsbank.com.

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company

