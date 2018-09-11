Woodruff Johnson & Evans secures $1.1 million for the victim of a negligent Commonwealth Edison driver

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The injury victim suffered a left tibial plateau fracture which required surgery. He also sustained a right wrist fracture which did not require surgery. The $1.1 million settlement was secured by attorneys Dexter J. Evans and Steven M. Sandler of Woodruff Johnson & Evans.

On June 5, 2017, the victim, a 60-year-old textbook salesman, was driving on 87th Street and Woodward Avenue in Woodridge, Illinois. As he approached the intersection, the ComEd driver turned left in his path and caused a severe collision. ComEd argued that its driver had a left green turn arrow which would have meant the injury victim was driving through a red light at the time of the collision. The injury victim maintained that he had the green light as he proceeded through the intersection. Counsel for the injured salesman were able to obtain evidence that ComEd caused the collision.

