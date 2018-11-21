Woodside Selects Jacobs to Deliver Brownfields Engineering and Procurement Services

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) has been awarded a three-year outline agreement from Woodside Energy Limited to provide brownfields engineering and procurement services for the Karratha Gas Plant (KGP) in Western Australia. The KGP is one of the most advanced integrated gas production systems in the world, servicing Australia's largest oil and gas development, the North West Shelf Project.

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with Woodside. Our proven track record of delivering long-term brownfields sustaining capital programs across the world ideally positions us to support the entire program life cycle for Woodside's Karratha Gas Plant," said Jacobs Energy, Chemicals and Resources President Vinayak Pai. "Our experience in program management and commitment to continuous improvement and digital solutions will help ensure Woodside's program is a success."

In addition to this sustaining capital contract, Jacobs has been delivering engineering and consulting services to Woodside across its portfolio of assets in Western Australia.

Woodside, headquartered in Perth, is one of Australia's leading LNG operators and the country's largest independent oil and gas company.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With $15 billion in fiscal 2018 revenue and a talent force of more than 80,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2017, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433



Brian Morandi

720.286.0719

SOURCE Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

