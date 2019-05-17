Woodstock 50 Announces Financial Partnership with Oppenheimer & Co. to Close Woodstock 50 Financing

"We are thrilled to be onboard for this incredible weekend of music and social engagement," said John Tonelli, head of Debt Capital Markets & Syndication at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. "We believe in Woodstock as an important American cultural icon and look forward to its regeneration in the green fields of Watkins Glen this August with all of the artists on the remarkable lineup."

Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair announced the official lineup of the three-day celebration, with more than 80 musical acts, a multitude of NGO participants and arts and crafts vendors from the local region, on March 19 at the Electric Lady Studios in New York. Taking place on its 50th anniversary weekend, Aug. 16-18, at the Watkins Glen International venue in Upstate New York, Woodstock 50 has positioned itself as the most iconic music festival in American history, bringing peace, love and music to a new generation of fans.

"We've lined up artists who won't just entertain, but will remind the world that music has the power to bring people together, to heal, to move us to action and to tell the stories of a generation," said Michael Lang, co-founder and producer of the 1969 and 2019 Woodstock festivals. "We look forward to putting on an incredible festival. Words cannot express how appreciative Woodstock 50, the artists, the fans and the community are to Oppenheimer for joining with us to make W50 a reality."

The ticket on sale date will be announced shortly, please stay tuned on www.woodstock.com

About Woodstock 50:

Created in 1969 and billed as "3 Days of Peace and Music," the legendary Woodstock Music and Arts Fair was a reaction by the youth of its time to the tumultuous conditions they faced and the causes that inspired them —civil rights, women's rights and the antiwar movement. Woodstock was a defining cultural and historical moment that brought hundreds of thousands of attendees together for music, peace and love.

Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang and partners are bringing the festival back in the true spirit of the original – to unite people in a shared experience with great artists, and encourage active support of equality, inclusion and a shared sustainable future. The Official Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival will bring three days of peace, love and music back to Upstate New York from Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18, at Watkins Glen International.

About Oppenheimer & Co Inc.:

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

SOURCE Woodstock 50

