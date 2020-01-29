Woodward Corner Market Now Open in Royal Oak

"We've been looking forward to offering our new, local grocery store for quite some time," Rubino said. "Woodward Corner Market is unique, and our team has been hard at work to ensure we have the best products on our shelves to meet the community's needs."

The market's first day of business featured a ribbon-cutting event with comments from Rubino, Executive Chairman Hank Meijer, Royal Oak City Commissioner Patricia Paruch and Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson. The market also demonstrated its commitment to the community by awarding $5,000 donations to three community organizations: Yad Ezra, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Royal Oak Youth Assistance.

"At Meijer we are committed to being a good neighbor," Hank Meijer said. "We are excited to join the innovative Woodward Corners by Beaumont commercial development and share our newest fresh market with the community."

The 41,000-square-foot store offers a wide assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings; Meijer and national brand products; and an estimated 2,000 local, artisan items, including Daily Dozen Doughnuts, New York Bagel and Bath Savvy Soaps. It hosts a Great Lakes Coffee coffee shop that specializes in nitro brews, an extensive beer, wine and liquor counter and an expansive international food aisle with eight ethnic backgrounds, including Middle Eastern, kosher, Hispanic, European and Asian foods.

Woodward Corner Market features open-air elements with 25-foot ceilings and a pedestrian-friendly design near the Beaumont Hospital campus with six garage-style doors that open to an outdoor fresh produce and floral area in warmer months.

"We knew it was important to have a grocery store in this development for our patients, families, staff and, of course, our neighbors. We were impressed by this neighborhood market concept. We love that Meijer has committed to filling its shelves with local fresh and healthy products. That local connection was so important to us," Beaumont's Carolyn Wilson said.



About Woodward Corner Market

