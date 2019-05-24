Woodward Launches World's Fastest Ninja Competition For Ninjas Of All Ages

PARK CITY, Utah, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodward, an experiential action sports company and part of POWDR, is expanding the number of Woodward WreckTangle locations and launching its inaugural World's Fastest Ninja competition. Ninjas of all ages will compete on the Woodward WreckTangle for the fastest time in their age group, the fastest time by WreckTangle location, or to be crowned 2019's World's Fastest Ninja. Age groups and local winners will receive a Woodward prize package and the top prize package includes a trip to Snowbird, UT; Copper Mountain, CO; Killington, VT; or Bend, OR, all of which are home to POWDR mountain destinations and WreckTangle ninja obstacle challenge courses.

Starting this summer, WreckTangle is available in eight locations. Participating World's Fastest Ninja competition WreckTangle locations and opening dates (weather dependent) include:

May 24 : Ocean City, MD

: June 3 : Woodward West in Tehachapi, CA and Woodward PA in Woodward, PA. Access to these WreckTangles requires camp registration.

: Woodward West in and in Access to these WreckTangles requires camp registration. June 14 : Copper Mountain , Killington Resort, and Snowbird Resort

: , Killington Resort, and Snowbird Resort Opening soon with June 14 ribbon cutting: Bend, OR , offered in collaboration with Mt. Bachelor

"WreckTangle is an extension of Woodward's mission to empower and inspire the next generation of action sports through intuitive programming and innovative environments," says Wade Martin, co-president of POWDR, which owns Woodward. "WreckTangle is a fun Woodward experience for kids and adults and is a challenging yet accessible introduction to what Woodward is all about. The World's Fastest Ninja competition gives participants the opportunity to have fun, grow and compete, all of which are core elements to a Woodward experience."

The name WreckTangle comes from the rectangular shape of the rig and the fact that falling is okay. Each WreckTangle has 10 obstacles including a warped-wall finish. For 2019, WreckTangle will debut new and enhanced obstacles including Licorice Bridge, Climbing Wall, and Trampoline Jump.

Using the free Woodward WreckTangle app, participant's times are tracked and ranked on a leaderboard within the app. The app uses a cloud-based timing and video system paired with an RFID bracelet worn by participants that measures individual progression and tracks timing and top performers across all U.S. WreckTangle locations. Using the app, participants can view and share videos of their WreckTangle runs on social media.

2019 WreckTangle participants who have downloaded the WreckTangle app, created an account, purchased a WreckTangle session and RFID wristband are automatically qualified and eligible to participate in the WreckTangle World's Fastest Ninja competition (subject to the other eligibility requirements set out in the official rules).

The fastest run could happen at any time during the competition, which starts May 24 and goes through October 31, 2019. The World's Fastest Ninjas will be crowned on November 1, 2019.

For more information about Woodward WreckTangle and World's Fastest Ninja 2019 competition qualification rules and regulations, please visit www.CampWoodward.com/WreckTangle and the WreckTangle app.

