Woodward, Pires & Lombardo Announces 50th Anniversary

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Florida law firm, Woodward, Pires & Lombardo, P.A. announces the celebration of its 50th anniversary this year. The law firm serves clients throughout Collier County with two offices, Naples and Marco Island. Woodward, Pires & Lombardo is known as being one of the oldest law firms in Collier County. As part of the celebration, the firm will hold events throughout the year and is expanding its office space to two floors in Naples to include a state-of-the-art conference center with enhanced virtual and audio-visual capabilities to better serve its clients.

Mark J. Woodward, Managing Partner of Woodward, Pires & Lombardo, P.A.

Managing Partner, Mark Woodward speaks about this landmark and what the future holds for the firm:

"Having the honor of being a part of this community for the past 50 years has impacted virtually every facet of our firm. We're not just working with clients, we're working with friends, residents, business owners and organizations. We're not just providing a service; we're impacting the lives of our community members. To have this kind of opportunity is not just an honor, it is truly a privilege and we thank you, Southwest Florida, for entrusting your legal representation to our skilled legal professionals. We're looking toward a bright future for our firm, our clients and our community."

Since 1971, when founding attorney Arthur V. Woodward first opened the doors of Woodward, Pires & Lombardo, P.A., the firm has been making it a priority to serve clients to the highest degree of excellence. In the past five decades, not only did the law firm continue to expand its offices and services, but the attorneys also sought out on a mission to both represent its clients and to enhance the community dynamic as well. The attorneys are involved and serve on various charitable boards and organizations in leadership roles and strive to contribute to the spirit and continued growth of Southwest Florida.

About

Woodward, Pires & Lombardo, P. A. assists individuals and businesses with a variety of legal matters, including Litigation, Estate Planning, Real Estate Law, Business Law, Family Law, Community Association Law and Local Government Law. The law firm has two offices in Southwest Florida, Naples and Marco Island, and has been serving clients since 1971 when Arthur V. Woodward founded one of the first law firms on Marco Island. Visit www.wpl-legal.com.

