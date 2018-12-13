WoodWing Releases Best-in-class Publishing Solution for Apple News

AMSTERDAM, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, WoodWing Software has launched its Apple News publishing solution, a combination of best-in-class software and services, enabling publishers to easily create interactive content for Apple News.

Apple News provides publishers with an opportunity to reach a larger audience and attract more people to their content. A recent article on Slate.com states that news outlets have seen their audience on Apple News skyrocket in 2018. Publishers are excited about Apple News' editorial curation and the overall consumer experience that engages, informs and delights readers.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798144/Woodwing_Logo.jpg )

With a history of developing content solutions for many of the largest publishers and brands around the globe, WoodWing is now announcing its one-stop solution for publishing to Apple News.

Inception for Apple News

The full solution is comprised of WoodWing's online SaaS tool for digital content creation, Inception, plus a range of optional services. While Inception has supported publishing to Apple News since 2015, this new release reinforces its position as a best-in-class tool. One of the accompanying services is the creation of customized styling, enabling users to quickly start publishing their content in their brand's style. Inception is simply a one-stop and hassle-free solution for publishing to Apple News, without the need to change or replace the existing workflows and systems.

"Working with a number of leading US publishers, we've created software that is easy to use, and will deliver a captivating reader experience. We strongly believe that the design and quality of the content are vital for digital channels to be successful," says Ross Paterson, CEO of WoodWing Software. "Leveraging our 18 years of experience, we can help publishers achieve their business goals. Our Inception solution delivers high-quality output at an attractive price point, and can easily co-exist with their current publishing solutions."

Best-in-class

Instead of being based on HTML content, the internal structure of Inception articles is very similar to the Apple News format. As a result, Inception offers support for all interactive and visual design features, as well as customized styling in Apple News articles.

WoodWing Inception's support for Apple News is available today.

Read more about Inception and Apple News.

About WoodWing

WoodWing Software is a recognized market leader in the field of content creation software. The company has set itself the goal to excel in providing publishers, big brands and agencies with solutions that will enable large teams to efficiently work together on creative processes, within systems that are easy to manage. WoodWing is based in the Netherlands, has offices in the USA and Malaysia and has customers in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

SOURCE WoodWing Software