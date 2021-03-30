WoodWorks and Think Wood Release Inaugural Mass Timber Design Manual

"Mass timber inspires innovation. More and more, developers and designers are turning to mass timber to build everything from multifamily projects and commercial offices to signature public buildings and tall wood towers," said Ryan Flom, chief marketing officer of the Softwood Lumber Board. "The market is advancing rapidly, and the Mass Timber Design Manual is designed to keep pace with it, providing timely and comprehensive information to support the design and build pros behind the next wave of mass timber buildings."

The Mass Timber Design Manual includes WoodWorks technical papers, Think Wood continuing education articles, project case studies, expert Q&As, technical guides and other helpful tools, including:

Insurance for Mass Timber Construction

Cost and Design Optimization

Mass Timber Fire Design

Acoustic and Vibration Design

Tall Wood Buildings in the 2021 IBC®

Calculating Carbon Footprints

Impact of Wood Use on North American Forests

Occupant Well-being and Biophilic Design

Users can view each individual resource or download the master folder for all files in one handy location.

"With the structural, aesthetic and low carbon advantages of building with mass timber, understanding its design and construction is quickly becoming essential knowledge for building professionals," said WoodWorks President and CEO, Jennifer Cover. "WoodWorks is aware of 462 mass timber buildings that are complete or under construction across the U.S., and we've provided technical support on 303 of them, at no cost to the project teams. We're also supporting nearly 600 that are in design. As a living document, this manual will be updated annually with our team's market-proven solutions for architecture, engineering, and construction management."

The Mass Timber Design Manual can be downloaded at https://info.thinkwood.com/masstimberdesignmanual.

About the Softwood Lumber Board:

The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) is an industry funded initiative established to promote the benefits and uses of softwood lumber products in outdoor, residential, and non-residential construction. Programs and initiatives supported by the SLB focus on increasing the demand for lumber products in the United States. For more information visit www.softwoodlumberboard.org.

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks – Wood Products Council provides education and free technical support related to the design, engineering and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S. A non-profit staffed with architects, structural engineers, and construction experts, WoodWorks has the expertise to assist with all aspects of wood building design. For assistance with a project, visit www.woodworks.org/project-assistance or email [email protected].

About Think Wood

Advances in wood construction reimagine the future of the built environment, combining strength with sustainability. Think Wood provides commercial, multifamily and single-family home design and build resources to architects, developers, and contractors, including education, research, design tools, and innovative project profiles. For more information visit www.ThinkWood.com.

Media Contact:

Wendy Artman

GroundFloor Media

Ph: 920-819-8968

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Softwood Lumber Board

Related Links

http://www.softwoodlumberboard.org

