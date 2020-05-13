WoodWorks Announces 2020-21 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodWorks - Wood Products Council has announced its 2020-21 Board of Directors, including two new members representing the architectural and engineering communities.

A non-profit staffed with architects, structural engineers, and construction experts, WoodWorks provides education and free technical support related to the design and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings. Its Board is strategically balanced to support a well-rounded program—with members from large and small companies reflecting lumber, engineered wood, and panel manufacturers, the private sector and government, different parts of the United States and Canada, and WoodWorks' core audience of design and building professionals.

New members for 2020-21 include an architect and structural engineer, both highly regarded as among the best in their fields, and with numerous award-winning projects to their credit:

Tom Chung , AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Principal, Leers Weinzapfel Associates

, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Principal, Leers Weinzapfel Associates Tanya Luthi, PE, Vice President, Structures, Entuitive

Board members who will maintain their role through 2020-21 include:

Ryan Flom , Chief Marketing Officer, Softwood Lumber Board

, Chief Marketing Officer, Softwood Lumber Board Chris McIver , Vice President, Sales and Marketing, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (representing Forestry Innovation Investment)

, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (representing Forestry Innovation Investment) John Beers III , Vice President Sales - Structural Panels, Georgia Pacific Corporation

, Vice President Sales - Structural Panels, Georgia Pacific Corporation Bart Bender , Senior Vice President, Interfor Corporation

, Senior Vice President, Interfor Corporation Joe Patton , Vice President and General Manager, Wood Products, The Westervelt Company

, Vice President and General Manager, Wood Products, The Westervelt Company Shannon Hughes , Sales Director, Lumber, Weyerhaeuser

, Sales Director, Lumber, Weyerhaeuser Jeff Morrow , Independent (Formerly with Lendlease)

"The priority we place on having a Board that's balanced with practicing professionals representing the groups we serve alongside the industry we represent makes WoodWorks unique," said Jennifer Cover, WoodWorks' President and CEO. "It also leads to a better organization. It allows us to make thoughtful decisions that reflect different points of view, and to stay focused on the value we provide through all aspects of the program. Broad participation from across different segments of the wood industry is also critical, as it puts the emphasis on helping teams identify and implement the most appropriate wood solutions for their projects."

WoodWorks extends its grateful appreciation to its two outgoing Board members, Susan Jones, FAIA, Founder and Principal Architect at atelierjones, and Hans-Erik Blomgren, PE, SE, Director of Testing and Certification, Structural Products, at Katerra.

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks - Wood Products Council provides education and free technical support related to the design, engineering and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S. A non-profit staffed with architects, structural engineers, and construction experts, WoodWorks has the expertise to assist with all aspects of wood building design. For assistance with a project, visit www.woodworks.org/project-assistance or email [email protected].

