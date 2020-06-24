WoodWorks Seeks Innovative Wood Buildings

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood building design is dynamic and evolving across the U.S., as more developers and design teams seek carbon-friendly structural solutions that are also beautiful and cost-effective. WoodWorks will once again recognize the best of these projects with its 14th annual Wood Design Awards. The deadline for nominations is September 30, 2020.

2020 Wood Design Award Winner. Category: Commercial Wood Design - Mid-Rise.

"Wood design awards are an opportunity to recognize building designers who emphasize innovation and creativity alongside quality," said WoodWorks President and CEO, Jennifer Cover. "There's been a groundswell of innovation in this country. Progressive design teams are expressing wood structure in remarkable ways, at many scales, across building types, using both mass timber and traditional wood framing. Our award program is a way to celebrate their achievements."

In addition to wood's sustainability and light carbon footprint, many design teams are motivated by the aesthetic of exposed wood structure, which creates value in terms of biophilia, healthy indoor environments, and the potential for portfolio distinction in a highly competitive market.

Categories for WoodWorks' 2021 Wood Design Awards include:

Multi-Family Wood Design

Commercial Wood Design – Low-Rise

Commercial Wood Design – Mid-Rise

Wood in Schools

Institutional Wood Design

Green Building with Wood

Beauty of Wood

Wood in Government Buildings

Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures

Nominations will be judged by an independent jury of design and building professionals, who will also select up to 10 projects to receive regional excellence awards. Program rules, category descriptions, and nomination forms are available on the WoodWorks website.

Special consideration will be given to recently completed buildings, projects that utilize wood as a dominant structural element, and designs that exemplify new opportunities for wood construction.

Deadline and Eligibility

Award submissions must be received by midnight PT on September 30, 2020. There is no cost to nominate a project and multiple submissions are encouraged. To be eligible, projects and nominated firms must be located in the U.S. and projects must be fully constructed by September 30, 2020. With the exception of the Durability & Adaptability of Wood Structures category, awards apply to new construction only, which includes significant additions. Structures other than buildings are not eligible.

Past winning projects can be viewed in the WoodWorks project gallery.

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks – Wood Products Council provides education and free technical support related to the design, engineering and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S. A non-profit staffed with architects, structural engineers, and construction experts, WoodWorks has the expertise to assist with all aspects of wood building design. For assistance with a project, visit www.woodworks.org/project-assistance or email [email protected].

Contact: [email protected]

2020 WoodWorks Wood Design Award Winner:

Commercial Wood Design – Mid-Rise

111 East Grand

Des Moines, IA

Architect: Neumann Monson Architects

Engineer: Raker Rhodes Engineering; StructureCraft (Timber Structure EOR)

Contractor: Ryan Companies

Photos: Mike Sinclair

"Incredibly elegant; great compositional forms." – Danny Adams, Principal and Design Lead, LS3P Associates (2020 Wood Design Award Juror)

