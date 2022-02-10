Woolen Blanket Market to Grow by USD 419.28 million | Technavio

Our woolen blanket market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AUMORE WOOL PTY LTD., Barker Textiles UAB, Faribault Woolen Mill Co., FelinFach Natural Textiles, MiniJumbuk, New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd., Pendleton Woolen Mills Inc., Target Corp., The Tartan Blanket Co., and Urbanara GmbH, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

Residential:



The residential segment will contribute significantly to the overall market growth during the forecast period.





The growth of the residential sector is attributed to economic conditions. The positive economic outlook in emerging and developed economies is expected to drive the growth of the residential sector. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce and the expansion of the online retailing industry are also impacting the demand for woolen blankets.



Commercial

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the presence of leading wool-producing countries such as Australia, New Zealand, China, and India. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and Japan will contribute the highest market growth in the region.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Woolen Blanket Market

Market Driver:

Benefits provided by woolen blankets:

Some of the benefits of wool include flame resistance, soil and stain resistance, non-toxicity, hypoallergenic, breathability, dust and mite resistance, and durability. It is a breathable fiber and provides instant warmth when compared to synthetic materials.

Market Trend:

Advent of organic-certified woolen blankets:

Increasing consumer awareness about animal sustainability and ethical manufacturing of textiles are key factors that are expected to impact the global woolen blanket market. The trend of using organic-certified wool for making woolen blankets is expected to gain momentum.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist woolen blanket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the woolen blanket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the woolen blanket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of woolen blanket market vendors

Woolen Blanket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 419.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AUMORE WOOL PTY LTD., Barker Textiles UAB, Faribault Woolen Mill Co., FelinFach Natural Textiles, MiniJumbuk, New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd., Pendleton Woolen Mills Inc., Target Corp., The Tartan Blanket Co., and Urbanara GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

