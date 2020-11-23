Woolpert Achieves Gold Tier Status in Esri Partner Network

Woolpert is an international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm that was founded in 1911. Esri was founded in 1969, the same year Woolpert launched its geospatial division. The companies have worked together for more than 30 years and have been partners since 1997.

"We began our relationship with Esri back in the 1980s as Customer No. 339. Since then, we have worked together and apart, with each of us growing into industry leaders in our own right," Woolpert Senior Vice President and Geospatial Sector Leader Joseph Seppi said. "Attaining Gold status validates that we are among Esri's implementation leaders and paves the way to greater collaboration on location intelligence and geospatial innovation. This will benefit our clients across sectors and around the world."

In 2019, Woolpert was named a partner in Esri's Release Ready Specialty and was awarded Esri ArcGIS Online Specialty credentials. In 2020, the firm had its FEMA Reimbursement Toolkit and AEG Services listed in Esri's ArcGIS Marketplace, which promotes products and services that extend the capabilities of ArcGIS. Woolpert also signed a new enterprise agreement that expands Woolpert's access to Esri software.

Woolpert Chief Technology Officer Keith Zecchini said each of these achievements helps Woolpert expand its access to cutting-edge technology, industry certifications and business opportunities.

"This Gold status confirms Woolpert's elite Esri status and reflects our mutual commitment to this partnership," Zecchini said. "We look forward to our evolving collaboration with Esri, the biggest voice in GIS, and to continuing to invest in geospatial technologies that help the world advance."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is committed to a vision to become the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, and one of the best companies in the world. It's a vision we've been fine-tuning for decades. It guides our decisions and investments, provides our clients with optimal solutions and offers our employees unrivaled opportunities. Woolpert is recognized as a Great Place to Work by its employees and is America's fastest-growing AEG firm. With more than a century of experience, over 1,000 employees and 39 offices, Woolpert supports public, private, federal, and U.S. military clients nationally and around the globe. For more information, visit woolpert.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

