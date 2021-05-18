Woolpert and Planet Partner to Deliver Satellite and Aerial Data, Imagery Worldwide

The geospatial partnership will support the infrastructure and planning needs of federal, state and local governments. Tweet this

In 2019, Woolpert acquired international geospatial firms Geomatics Data Solutions and Southern Mapping to augment and expand its services and extend its global reach. Woolpert Solutions Scientist Matthew Hutchinson said this partnership with Planet will enable the firms to deliver seamless geospatial data at multiple resolutions.

"We don't fly aerial imagery as often as satellite imagery is collected, largely due to weather and other logistical constraints, but aerial imagery offers the opportunity for the highest-resolution data," Hutchinson said. "Planet's two core products, SkySat and PlanetScope, provide a steady stream of medium- to high-resolution data. SkySat provides an outstanding mechanism to update imagery, while PlanetScope is highly effective in environmental management."

Woolpert Vice President and Market Director Jon Downey said this partnership will play to the strengths of each company and benefit clients globally. Already, Planet and Woolpert are working together to provide imagery and data to select areas of Africa as part of a campaign to deliver needed technology and engineering capabilities to underserved areas of the world.

"We've been in the geospatial business for more than 50 years, continually innovating and growing to provide dynamic data that will support myriad infrastructure, planning and asset management needs," Downey said. "We are looking forward to working with Planet to fully equip governments and other organizations with vital, technologically advanced data so they each can make the most effective and informed decisions."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its fifth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,100 employees and 42 offices in three countries. For more, visit woolpert.com .

Media contact: Woolpert PR Manager Jill Kelley; 937-531-1258, [email protected]

SOURCE Woolpert

Related Links

http://www.woolpert.com

