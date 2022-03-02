Woolpert Opens Maritime, Defense Technology and Geospatial Intelligence Office in St. Pete Innovation District

This kind of diverse collaboration is key to the nation's short- and long-term advancement of progressive ideas. Tweet this

Woolpert is a global leader in the collection and processing of high-resolution topographic and bathymetric lidar and imagery, acoustic hydrographic services and marine survey. The international architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm specializes in delivering geospatial data and innovative hybrid technologies to defense and federal intelligence communities. In 2021, Woolpert augmented its capabilities by acquiring two geospatial firms, AAM and Optimal GEO, and earning a patent for developing revolutionary new topo-bathy lidar technologies. Last month, the firm acquired eTrac Inc., a vessel-based hydrographic survey and marine technology firm.

Florida, Woolpert has supported state, local and federal government projects for decades, helping agencies solve their most important infrastructure, maritime and hydrographic challenges. Woolpert President and CEO Scott Cattran said the Hub, which is Woolpert's sixth Florida office, will serve as his new office and that of several senior vice presidents to support the firm's expansion in the region and the state. Woolpert's work at the Hub also will contribute to SPID's Grow Smarter strategy to elevate education, equity and entrepreneurship.

"This kind of diverse collaboration is key to the nation's short- and long-term advancement of progressive ideas and real-world solutions," Cattran said. "Woolpert has worked with several SPID partners and has found success within this type of setting, from joint ventures to research and development teams to public-private-academic partnerships, and we are looking forward to what we can all accomplish within this dynamic ecosystem."



Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its sixth-straight Great Place to Work certification, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has more than 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

