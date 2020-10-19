Woolroom Mattress Now Available in the US

A first in the mattress industry, The Wooly Collection provides definitive proof of the sustainable, ethical nature of the company's wool, directly down to its source at the farm. The Wooly arrives to the consumers with a QR code that can be scanned to show the actual farm that responsibly contributed to the product, offering complete transparency.

"Our commitment to Americans' clean sleep is now even more comprehensive with the introduction of the Wooly Collection," said Chris Tattersall, Managing Director of Woolroom. "The chemical free, temperature-regulating experience with our wool mattresses is unlike any other available in the marketplace. We've created a complete customer experience, and when you open the box, you're able to see exactly where the wool has come from by simply scanning the QR code. Americans will find that The Wooly Collection mixes the best of British design with the expertise of local craftsmanship in the USA."

Online ordering and customized bundles are available now for American consumers.

Completely chemical free, the Wooly Mattress combines 4500 coils with hand-selected natural fillings for a supportive and comfortable sleeping surface, including a Merino wool blended outer cover. Woolroom's blend of merino wool cover and traceable wool make these products naturally flame retardant without the use of chemicals. Both the mattress and topper are latex and foam free, delivering better breathability and moisture management without the use of chemicals and the opportunity for off-gassing. The coils deliver a cooler sleep experience while adding longevity, integrity and comfort.

About Woolroom: Woolroom ethically sources wool from across the UK and produces the highest quality bedding and mattress products using years of industry experience and knowledge. At Woolroom, the small details don't go unnoticed. With a fast delivery service, a string of 5-star reviews and the expert knowledge needed for a healthy, happy sleep, we deliver an improved sleep environment to our customers.

With more people flocking to online stores to purchase bedding, consumers can try individual items with the 30 Night Sleep Trial, bedding sets with the 60 Night Sleep Trial and The Wooly Mattress and Topper with the 100 Night Sleep Trial when purchased with a Deluxe Wool Mattress Protector.

