Woongjin Thinkbig sees 22% increase in engagement and 25% increase in test scores by using Kidaptive's Adaptive Learning Platform (ALP)

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidaptive announced today that Woongjin Thinkbig, a leading education company in Korea, has seen a 22% increase in engagement and a 25% increase in test scores in their AI Coaching product by using Kidaptive's Adaptive Learning Platform (ALP), according to a randomized field trial conducted independently by researchers at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and Korea University over a seven-week period. Kidaptive's ALP enables Woongjin Thinkbig to gain insights into the strengths and weaknesses of individual students as they study, helping to improve study behaviors and learner outcomes. Woongjin and other educational organizations are partnering with Kidaptive to extract more out of their learning-relevant data and to engage students, teachers, and parents more deeply.

"I'm thrilled to see the positive impact ALP has had on Woongjin's business. ALP's ability to give meaning to learning-relevant data at scale; enable personalized and adaptive learning; and optimally engage students, parents, and teachers has the potential to improve outcomes for learners across the globe," said P.J. Gunsagar, CEO of Kidaptive. "Whether providing a smarter tutoring approach for elementary school learners or high-stakes exam test-takers or supporting adaptive learning in educational games, Kidaptive is at the forefront of AI in education."

Kidaptive's Chief Learning Scientist Dylan Arena added, "This study is a heartening affirmation of the power of thinking carefully about what patterns to look for and what recommendations to make to optimally support teachers. We only learned about this research after the manuscript was submitted for publication in a scientific journal, but the experimental design is solid and the analyses are thorough: In addition to the main efficacy findings, the researchers analyzed factors such as grade level, student–teacher ratio, within-teacher variation in achievement, and even teacher-to-teacher spillover effects. I encourage anyone interested in educational technology research to read the paper once it's published."

AI Coaching Platform: A Groundbreaking Initiative

In 2018, Woongjin and Kidaptive partnered to release the AI Coaching platform to more than 250,000 students subscribed to Woongjin's premier academic tutoring service, Book Club Study. AI Coaching is a digital service that enhances teachers' abilities to provide personalized learning support to their learners through weekly reports highlighting key study behaviors and performance in Mathematics, Korean, Social Studies, History, and Science. Throughout a typical week, Woongjin's students work independently on the appropriate subject curriculum using tablet computers and take a weekly exam for each subject. Then, once a week, they have a short visit with their teachers where they go over the previous week's activities and address any open questions. As students work on tablets, data about their study activities are sent to Kidaptive's ALP, which uses its psychometrics-powered Machine Learning models to find patterns of productive and maladaptive study behaviors, predict performance, make recommendations, and produce continuously updated weekly reports for the teachers.

Improving Student Productivity with ALP: An Independent Study

An independent research team led by Professor Minki Kim (KAIST) and Professor Dowon Kwak (Korea University) undertook a study to evaluate the impact of providing AI-powered reports to Woongjin teachers. The study consisted of a randomly selected treatment group of five geographic regions where the AI coaching service was available and, for each treatment region, an adjacent region in the same school district where the service was not available.

The results showed statistically significant improvements of 33.5% in engagement and 37.7% in weekly exam scores for the students whose teachers reviewed their AI coach reports and used that information to guide the weekly check-in visit. The study also found that the intervention helped two other groups of students: those whose teachers looked at reports for other students but not them, and those whose teachers did not look at any reports. The researchers suggest that these positive spillover effects may have been caused by teachers who used the reports for some students sharing what they had learned with their other students and with their fellow teachers, thereby broadening the impact of AI Coaching to an overall improvement of 22.3% in engagement and 25.2% in test scores across all students in the treatment.

About Kidaptive

Kidaptive, a Silicon Valley company focused on adaptive learning, works to empower learners of all ages, parents, and teachers by creating a vibrant ecosystem of personalized learning experiences. The company's Adaptive Learning Platform weaves together evidence from a wide variety of learning contexts to create a unified psychometric profile; supports personalized learning in any domain and at any age level; and enables parents and teachers to receive actionable insights about how their learners are progressing and what they can do to support that progress. More details at kidaptive.com .

About Woongjin Thinkbig

Established in 1980 and based in South Korea, Woongjin Thinkbig is an educational service company that provides study rooms, learning centers, online and offline book publishing, and more for customers from infancy through adulthood, as well as learning workbooks and a complete collection of books targeted toward children. The organization has recently built an integrated data-analytics platform that provides customized services to customers and launched an artificial-intelligence learning-coaching service using Kidaptive's ALP. Woongjin Thinkbig's core business consists of Book Club Study, which provides learning content, and Book Club Together, which provides remote video learning.

Contact information:

Icaro Vazquez, VP of Product

info@kidaptive.com

SOURCE Kidaptive

Related Links

http://kidaptive.com

