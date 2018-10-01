Wooster Adds New Firm Polyester Paintbrush Line at Home Depot

The Wooster Pro Firm Polyester paintbrushes are made using a unique, 100% CT™ (Chemically Tipped) polyester filament blend and are ideal for use with all paints, enamels, varnishes, and polyurethanes. This filament blend is a very soft but firm formulation. The softness of this blend provides super-smooth finishing capabilities while the added stiffness pushes paint farther on the surface and provides excellent control to help produce sharp, single-pass cuts.

Wooster Pro Firm Polyester paintbrushes add to the already extensive Wooster Pro program available at Home Depot. The new line offers 7 new SKUs that include thin angle sash, angle sash, semioval angle sash, and flat sash styles as well as a variety 3-pack. This is the first Wooster Pro paintbrush line to include the semioval angle sash style in Home Depot stores. When looking for an all-purpose brush for your next painting project, ask for the Wooster Pro Firm Polyester brushes at your local Home Depot or online at homedepot.com. The Wooster Brush Company is proud to continue their partnership with The Home Depot to provide high quality painting tools to their customers.

About The Wooster Brush Company

Established in 1851, The Wooster Brush Company is the oldest independent manufacturer of paint applicators in the USA. Based in Wooster, Ohio, the privately held company with 650 employees produces more than 2,000 products for both professional and DIY painters. A leader in paint applicator innovation, Wooster has been developing tools designed to meet or even exceed the needs of painters for nearly 170 years. Wooster tools are available at traditional paint and decorating centers, hardware stores, paint sundry distributors or retailers, and home centers. Learn more about The Wooster Brush Company at woosterbrush.com.

