Wooster Announces an Extra High-Capacity Polyamide Roller Cover Line

New Cirrus X polyamide yarn roller covers are designed with extra capacity and durability to help tackle rough and even extra-rough surfaces. They are great for applying base and finish coats, as well as, back rolling textured surfaces such as stucco or brick. Use these new roller covers with all flat, eggshell, and satin paints to achieve fast and complete coverage.

Cirrus X rollers have a green marbled look and will be available in 9-, 14-, and 18-inch sizes in ¾" (catalog number: R185) and 1" (catalog number: R186) nap heights for rough to extra-rough surfaces. The original Cirrus roller covers will still be produced with their original green stripe and are available in 9-, 14-, and 18-inch sizes in ½" (catalog number: R194) and ¾" (catalog number: R195) nap heights which makes them great for semi-rough to rough surfaces.

About The Wooster Brush Company

Established in 1851, The Wooster Brush Company is the oldest independent manufacturer of paint applicators in the USA. Based in Wooster, Ohio, the privately held company with 650 employees produces more than 2,000 products for both professional and DIY painters. A leader in paint applicator innovation, Wooster has been developing tools designed to meet or even exceed the needs of painters for nearly 170 years. Wooster tools are available at traditional paint and decorating centers, hardware stores, paint sundry distributors or retailers, and home centers. Learn more about The Wooster Brush Company at woosterbrush.com .

