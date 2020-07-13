Woot! Turns Sweet Sixteen And Celebrates By Offering Sweet Savings All Week Long

Starting today through July 18, Wooters will rejoice in a week's worth of birthday activities, with major moolah off top brands, plus 50% off our best shirt designs. These deals are so sweet your teeth will hurt! Okay, maybe a dentist won't be necessary, but these deals will feature the best prices of the year across all of our categories, including home & kitchen, electronics, computers, tools & garden, sports & outdoors, original t-shirts and gourmet food! Feel free to take advantage and buy us a birthday gift while you're at it...

"Happy Birthday to us!" exclaimed Mortimer and Monte, Woot!'s monkey mascots. "We're going B-A-N-A-N-A-S for our special day. While most 16-year-olds are excited to finally be able to drive, we're looking forward to helping our friends get some sweet deals! Let's get this par-tay star-tayed!!"

Price-dropping shenanigans and over-the-top fun won't stop there! We're only turning 16 once after all! Customers can also celebrate throughout the week with Woot! classics like:

Woot-Offs – Enjoy an epic 15-hour gauntlet of unannounced deals, with new products popping up every 30 minutes or less. You'll need to be quick if you want to win some of the limited Woot-Off offers!

– Enjoy an epic 15-hour gauntlet of unannounced deals, with new products popping up every 30 minutes or less. You'll need to be quick if you want to win some of the limited Woot-Off offers! Bags O' Crap – We love party favors and will have more than 5,000 of our famous BOCs available for the luckiest of Wooters! Plus, some of hardest partiers will get the chance to win special "Sweet 16" Bags O' Crap by following the antics on Woot!'s forums.

Deal-O-Meters – Even with our ridiculously good deals, we know the power of the people and our Deal-O-Meters allows shoppers to vote for lower prices on select items – if we get enough votes, we'll lower the price!

– Even with our ridiculously good deals, we know the power of the people and our Deal-O-Meters allows shoppers to vote for lower prices on select items – if we get enough votes, we'll lower the price! WTF (Woot!'s Totally Fun) Pricing – we'll be listing products with limited quantities for $1 and then raising the price every 10 minutes. It's a new birthday tradition!

Come have fun and score some ridiculously good deals to celebrate us! And when we say come, we mean stay right where you are, because all you need to join the party is access to the Woot! app or Woot.com.

And in the off chance that you STILL need convincing to join the party (don't be a party pooper), here are a few other AMAZING treats in store for Prime members! We'll have new Prime-exclusive deals each day and also be offering Prime members 10% off purchases on the Woot! App on Saturday, July 18. Plus, Amazon Prime members always get FREE shipping at Woot! All members need to do is log in with their Amazon account by visiting woot.com/prime.

That's all we can tell you about our birthday for now… we want to leave some surprises for our guests after all!

