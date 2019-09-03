WORBLI and StrongBlock Unite to Bring Simplified DLT Access to the Masses

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Blockchain Initiative and StrongBlock have entered into a partnership to work on mutually beneficial distributed ledger projects as part of an ongoing agreement to help promote the use and adoption of the WORBLI network and other EOSIO blockchain networks.

StrongBlock aims to help businesses configure, launch, manage, and scale custom quality blockchain solutions that will work with WORBLI. As a compliance minded enterprise ecosystem WORBLI is based on EOSIO technology and with the help of StrongBlock, WORBLI will continue to add projects that match their unique technical expertise.

While blockchain technology becomes faster and more dynamic, oftentimes it remains out of reach for businesses due to technical barriers, perceived costs, and increasingly evident regulatory hurdles.

WORBLI is proud to enter into a relationship with StrongBlock, driven by former heads of block.one, in order to create approachable, viable and scalable solutions for everyday enterprise clients. The focus is to aid businesses who are looking to take advantage of some of the cost savings involved in launching their own customized networks.

WORBLI offers a fast and compliant blockchain solution built to offer enterprise-grade features for fintech applications. With built-in AML/KYC and various other developer tools, WORBLI is positioned at the forefront of the fair and accessible financial systems of the future. In addition, WORBLI's expertise will be attractive to StrongBlock's enterprise clients.

WORBLI is in the process of developing new technology which will enable financial service businesses the benefit of offering their customers faster global transaction settlement. WORBLI's network offers the infrastructure needed for compliant and secure operation. Along with the new technology and secure operation, StrongBlock's user-friendly suite of simple, customized blockchain tools will make it quick and manageable for enterprise-grade clients to build on WORBLI.

Domenic Thomas, WORBLI CEO, had this to say about the partnership, "StrongBlock's focus on enterprise solutions is a natural fit for WORBLI. Having worked with David and Thomas on various EOS Main Net launch initiatives, I jumped at the chance to participate in their partner program."

As partners, WORBLI and StrongBlock have come together to share resources and information to further the adoption of Distributed Ledger Technology by enterprise businesses. This partnership lays the groundwork for some exciting projects in the future.

About WORBLI

WORBLI provides enterprise-grade applications with a fast and compliant blockchain solution. With built-in AML/KYC and various other developer tools, WORBLI is at the forefront of a fair and accessible financial system.

