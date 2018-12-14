WORBLI Expands its Core Team to Manage Global Growth

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WORBLI, an infrastructure for an efficient, honest, and accessible financial system, is adding to its core team and developer partnerships to support strategic rapid global growth. WORBLI is reaching out to its community and conducting a global search of blockchain professionals, traditional finance and tech leaders to help build the future of financial technology.

"It's been an exciting past few months, and the WORBLI team is firing on all cylinders. After a successful chain launch in November, and wrapping up our token sale on Chainrift, we are looking for world-leading, talented people to further expand our team," Sam Russell, Co-Founder and EVP Strategy and Innovation for WORBLI said. "To finance and technology leaders and development organizations alike, if you have the skills and are passionate about making the world a better place through fairer and more accountable financial services, we would love to hear from you."

WORBLI is recruiting the following full-time positions:

Director of People: 5+ Years Experience

Accountant/Financial Analyst: 5+ Years Experience

UX/UI Designer: 3+ Years Experience (Story Mapping + Paper & Digital Prototyping)

Jr. Front End Engineer: 2+ Years Experience (HTML / CSS / JavaScript)

Sr. Back End Engineer: 5+ Years Experience (Node, Mongo + Python or Java)

Dev Ops Engineer: 5+ Years Experience (AWS + Travis)

Smart Contract Engineer: 5+ Years Experience (C++)

'Level 2' Customer Support Executives: 2+ Years Experience

Business Development Managers: 5+ Years Technology Sales Experience

Communications Specialist: 5+ Years Experience

B2B Sales & Marketing Coordinator: 2+ Years Experience

China Community Manager: 2+ Years Experience (Telegram/WeChat + Translating)

Korea Community Manager: 2+ Years Experience (Telegram/WeChat + Translating)

WORBLI and their development partners are redefining industries -- including personal banking, digital wallets, e-commerce, retail, insurance and others -- from the bottom up. Services provided on WORBLI will be compliant and auditable, with identity verification (KYC/AML) built in, enabling a network of trust. WORBLI finally allows us to access fast, secure and honest financial products and services.

If you're looking to make the leap into the new realm of financial technology and services, email recruitment@worbli.io (with the JOB TITLE in the subject line) and attach your resume and help WORBLI better understand your philosophy and experience.

Businesses who want to learn about how WORBLI can enable their business, and developers planning to develop on WORBLI should contact sean@worbli.io.

About WORBLI

WORBLI is an infrastructure for an efficient, honest, and accessible financial system.

WORBLI is a network built on EOSIO technology for enterprises and individuals to unlock the potential of blockchain technology. It is an ecosystem where everybody can benefit from a network that facilitates compliance with industry standards and financial regulatory requirements. WORBLI gives enterprises and individuals seamless access to financial services while allowing developers to easily build their own financial applications on the WORBLI network. EOSIO software is at the core of this ecosystem, which means users can enjoy fast and low-cost transactions and secure protocols for recovering accounts.

To learn more, visit:

https://worbli.io

SOURCE WORBLI

