WORBLI Network, "Blockchain's Financial District," has Launched

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WORBLI an infrastructure for an efficient, honest, and accessible financial system and the first blockchain technology network to provide full compliance for financial services and applications, has announced the beginning of true financial freedom with the launch of the WORBLI Network. WORBLI is the first blockchain network to provide full compliance for financial services and applications. The network provides one-time KYC/AML (know your customer/ anti-money laundering) verification in the user account creation process to allow enterprise-level companies to offer services to users without the need to manage compliance.

WORBLI and their development partners are redefining industries -- including personal banking, digital wallets, e-commerce, retail and others -- from the bottom up. Services provided on WORBLI Network will be compliant and auditable, with identity verification built in, enabling a network of trust. WORBLI finally allows us to access fast, secure and honest financial products and services.

To celebrate the network launch, WORBLI has implemented their eagerly awaited user account "Sharedrop" on November 21st with the launch of the user portal. The ShareDrop is similar to a conventional airdrop, whereby over 300,000 EOS token holders will be able to claim a portion of 1 Billion WORBLI tokens. Since WORBLI is an independent blockchain, ShareDrop participants will need to claim their tokens through establishing a WORBLI user account, as opposed to the tokens appearing in existing EOS wallets. The WORBLI user account portal allows participating users to register and verify to receive WORBLI tokens.

"With the launch of the WORBLI Network, WORBLI is leading is the charge for leveraging blockchain technology to create a fair and accountable financial system. Blockchain technology allows access to the financial system for everybody in the world including the more than two billion unbanked and underbanked," Domenic Thomas, CEO of WORBLI said. "With blockchain-based mobile financial applications and accounts, we will unlock a tremendous amount of economic growth, especially with populations that have, to this point, been unable to participate in the global economy. The WORBLI Network and the community of developers that work with us will help mainstream blockchain adoption, by making the technology accessible, creating an easy one-click user account to access all the financial services people all over the world need, without needless middlemen and fees."

WORBLI is preparing for the launch of several inaugural applications. These apps focus on essential financial services for users everywhere, are in several phases of the build process and some will be launching early in Q1 2019.

About WORBLI

WORBLI is an infrastructure for an efficient, honest, and accessible financial system.

WORBLI is a network built on EOSIO technology for enterprises and individuals to unlock the potential of blockchain technology. It is an ecosystem where everybody can benefit from a network that facilitates compliance with industry standards and financial regulatory requirements. WORBLI gives enterprises and individuals seamless access to financial services while allowing developers to easily build their own financial applications on the WORBLI network. EOSIO software is at the core of this ecosystem, which means users can enjoy fast transaction speeds and secure protocols for recovering accounts.

