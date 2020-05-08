Word of Faith Christian Church: Bring Justice For The Killing Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

May 08, 2020

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Word of Faith Christian Church in Southfield, Michigan is pleased to learn of the arrest of the two (2) men who allegedly shot and killed jogger, Ahmaud Arbery.  We are looking forward to the start of the investigation into his murder, and we would like to see justice done to those who committed this senseless crime.

May 08, 2020, 16:24 ET