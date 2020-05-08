Word of Faith Christian Church: Bring Justice For The Killing Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery
Word of Faith International Christian Center
May 08, 2020, 16:24 ET
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Word of Faith Christian Church in Southfield, Michigan is pleased to learn of the arrest of the two (2) men who allegedly shot and killed jogger, Ahmaud Arbery. We are looking forward to the start of the investigation into his murder, and we would like to see justice done to those who committed this senseless crime.
