Word Of Faith Church In Southfield Provides Meals For Local First Responders

News provided by

Word of Faith International Christian Center Church

Apr 27, 2020, 14:52 ET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Word of Faith cares and is praying for our first responders as they battle COVID-19 on the front lines. To say thank you, Word of Faith will be providing meals, in cooperation with Honey Baked Ham, for every shift of the EMS/Firefighters in Southfield, Michigan on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, April 28th 
  • Wednesday, April 29th 
  • Friday, May 1st

"This is just a small expression of our thanks to all that this team of first responders are doing for our community," states Bishop Keith A. Butler, Founder & Senior Pastor of Word of Faith Church in Southfield, Michigan.

SOURCE Word of Faith International Christian Center Church

