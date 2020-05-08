Word Of Faith Dismisses Lawsuit Against Governor Whitmer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are thrilled that our governor has recognized our First Amendment rights that allow for freedom of religious worship," states Bishop Keith Butler, pastor of Word of Faith Church in Southfield, Michigan. "We appreciate Governor Whitmer acknowledging that churches are essential and can operate safely within the recommended CDC guidelines and as such, allowing us to open."

The legal relief requested by Word of Faith Christian Center Church and Bishop Butler is no longer needed and will subsequently be dismissed, as the Governor has acknowledged the fact that individuals and religious entities have a First Amendment right to freely assemble and freely exercise their religious beliefs.

The relief to operate is outlined by Governor Whitmer in her executive order, EO 2020-77 that states as follows:

16. "Nothing in this order should be taken to supersede another executive order or directive that is in effect, except to the extent this order imposes more stringent limitations on in-person work, activities, and interactions. Consistent with prior guidance, neither a place of religious worship nor its owner is subject to penalty under section 20 of this order for allowing religious worship at such place. No individual is subject to penalty under section 20 of this order for engaging in or traveling to engage in religious worship at a place of religious worship, or for violating section 15(a) of this order.



17. Nothing in this order should be taken to interfere with or infringe on the powers of the legislative and judicial branches to perform their constitutional duties or exercise their authority. Similarly, nothing in this order shall be taken to abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution under these emergency circumstances."

We would like to sincerely thank Governor Whitmer for this acknowledgment.

SOURCE Word of Faith International Christian Center

