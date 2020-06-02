Word of Faith International Christian Center: Arrest Officers Who Killed George Floyd Now!

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an African-American pastor, husband and father of African-American children and grandchildren, I am very deeply disturbed by the senseless killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minnesota. Clearly there is probable cause for the arrest of all the offending officers. Had this been myself or anyone else caught on tape, we would be in jail while the investigation was being conducted. The fact that all of the offending officers have not been jailed while the investigation goes forward is unconscionable. Firing them is not enough. You've arrested one, now arrest the other three officers involved. I call upon the authorities in Minnesota to immediately arrest all of the officers involved with this brutal and heartless killing while the incident is being investigated. I believe in the presumption of innocent until proven guilty, but in this matter you have clear and probable cause on video. Do your job and arrest all four of these officers.

