Word of Faith International Christian Center: Governor Whitmer Recognizes Churches First Amendment Rights In Her New Executive Order

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One day after we, along with other pastors, filed a Complaint against Governor Whitmer, Executive Order 2020-77 was executed by her office. We appreciate Governor Whitmer recognizing the First Amendment Rights of all Michigan citizens and that such citizens are free to go to church as they deem fit. Word of Faith appreciates Governor Whitmer acknowledging that churches are essential and can operate safely within recommended CDC guidelines and are thus free to open.

