Word Outlook for the Packaging Market to 2027 - Rising E-Commerce Sales and Growing Demand for FMCG and Pharmaceutical Packaging Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Packaging market accounted for $926.43 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,652.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. While the factors like rising e-commerce sales and growing demand for FMCG and pharmaceutical packaging are propelling the market growth, the non-availability of raw materials is hampering market growth.



There are both advantages and disadvantages in the packaging industry due to COVID-19. But the packaging sectors around the world have more significant benefits than other industries that are affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. As many countries are under shut down due to this deadly virus, a stock of necessary supplies such as medicines, dairy products, food, sanitizers, face masks, disinfectants, and many more has been in high demand. All these products require packing, and their production has been higher than ever before.



Based on material type, the plastics/polymers segment is estimated to experience lucrative growth due to the necessity to feed and help to manage waste. The COVID-19 crisis has shown that, since the demand from many end-use industries is growing mainly in the food & beverage segment, the use of plastic packaging will also see a significant rise during this crisis. By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to experience strong growth during the forecast period due to the easy accessibility of packaging raw materials such as fiber, plastic, and glass and the occurrence of manufacturing facilities of most of the packaging companies.



Some of the key players profiled in the report include Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd, Essel Propack Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Oji India Packaging Pvt. Ltd, Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd, UFlex Ltd, and Uma Group.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global COVID-19 Impact on Packaging Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Flexible Packaging

5.3 Rigid Packaging



6 Global COVID-19 Impact on Packaging Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glass

6.3 Metal

6.4 Paper & Paperboard

6.5 Plastics/Polymers



7 Global COVID-19 Impact on Packaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Beauty & Personal Care

7.3 Electrical & Electronics

7.4 Food & Beverages

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Household Hygiene



8 Global COVID-19 Impact on Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

Amcor Plc

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd

Essel Propack Ltd

Jindal Poly Films Ltd

Oji India Packaging Pvt. Ltd

Tetra Laval International SA

TPCL Packaging Ltd

UFlex Ltd

Uma Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyuf8e



