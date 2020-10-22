Wordbank Is Part of The Make Time to Vote Movement

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordbank LLC, the US-based marketing localization agency that helps brands reach, inspire, and drive action from their international customers, is proud to be part of the rapidly growing Make Time to Vote movement.

Time to Vote is a business-driven, nonpartisan coalition that aims to increase voter participation in US elections. Voter turnout in the US is one of the lowest worldwide, and people who don't vote often cite lack of time or information they need to vote. Time to Vote companies are looking to change that through paid time off for voting and through other voting education initiatives aimed at increasing voter turnout.

As Election Day approaches amid a global pandemic, voting access and safety is a concern for many. Given the wide-scale concerns about United States Postal Service policy changes, false claims that mail-in ballots lead to broadscale voter fraud, the nationwide poll worker shortage, and ongoing voter suppression efforts targeting communities of color, voter apathy is a real concern. CEOs and companies play a vital part in helping to protect our democracy. Now is the time to act.

"When we heard of the Time to Vote movement in 2018, it was a no brainer for us to join since it was something we were already doing," says Wordbank CEO, Lindsay Johnson. "No one should have to choose between earning a paycheck and voting. We believe every company has a responsibility to support their people in exercising their basic democratic right. Business leaders must step up and do what's right to ensure their people have the time and resources to make their voices count."

As a certified B Corp , Wordbank already encourages their people to drive positive change in their communities and to be engaged in the wider world through volunteering, environmental awareness/action, and keeping up with world events. Involved citizenship is also about supporting democracy through the voting process, so all Wordbank staff have access to:

Help registering to vote and a virtual "check your voter registration" event.

Paid time off to vote and flexibility to research ballot initiatives during the work day.

Information about polling locations, deadlines, and stamps for mail-in ballots.

Education on ballot initiatives.

Time off and paid transportation to get to a polling place or to drop off ballots.

Volunteer time off to be poll workers.

Wordbank is part of the Time to Vote movement of more than 1,600 US companies, representing over 6 million workers. Time to Vote is seeking more companies to join the movement and has already reached its goal of 1,000 members by November 3. Representing a variety of industries from all over the country, Time to Vote companies include Patagonia, Levi Strauss, PayPal, New Balance, and Nike, to name a few.

About Wordbank

Wordbank is a privately owned localization agency specializing in marketing communications since 1988. Offering a strategic blend of marketing and localization best practice designed to drive customer success, Wordbank helps companies successfully execute marketing and communications programs in more than 200 languages across 118 countries. From simple translation to creative content and digital marketing, their in-house and in-country experts help clients get the results they need to realize their international growth goals. Wordbank's marketing localization roadmap, platform-agnostic positioning, ability to scale customized content models, and commitment to being human about the way they do business deliver an unrivaled customer experience and measurable results.

MORE INFORMATION

Learn why voting matters to us.

to us. Read more about our Time to Vote impact & commitments here .

. Join the Time to Vote movement here .

. See the full list of companies here .

Media Contact

Lindsay Johnson

720-359-1580

[email protected]

SOURCE Wordbank