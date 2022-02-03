Wordbank Named a Top 2021 Language Service Provider Specialized in Technology

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordbank, the only US-based, B Corp-certified marketing localization agency, ranked #7 in CSA Research's 2021 report of the top worldwide language service providers specialized in technology.

How does a marketing localization agency that doesn't sell software earn this distinction? Wordbank's platform agnostic positioning and ability to scale creative content models designed for their clients' unique goals is part of delivering on their promise of unrivaled customer experience and measurable success.

"Too often companies find themselves locked into localization software solutions that ultimately don't meet their expanding content needs. We don't believe in one-size-fits-all solutions, especially when it comes to marketing, creative, and product content," says Wordbank CEO, Lindsay Johnson. "Our flexible approach to technology enables us to put systems in place that support our clients' evolving resource and process needs. And since people and process are key to effective marketing and creative localization, we see technology as an enabler – not the definition – of localization solutions. This gives us the freedom to recommend the tech that most aligns with clients' specific business case, process, and budget."

Wordbank recently announced the expansion of its subscription-free online system, Content Hub, which enables international teams to request, review, and approve multilingual marketing, creative, and product content in real-time. This forms part of Wordbank's subscription-free suite of technology solutions developed in partnership with clients and based on their needs at every stage of their localization maturity.

About Wordbank

Wordbank is a privately owned localization agency specializing in marketing communications since 1988. Offering a strategic blend of marketing and localization best practice designed to drive customer success, Wordbank helps companies successfully execute marketing and communications programs in more than 140 languages across 95+ countries. From simple translation to creative content and digital marketing, their in-house and in-country experts help clients get the results they need to realize their international growth goals. Wordbank's marketing localization roadmap, platform-agnostic positioning, ability to scale customized content models, and commitment to being human about the way they do business deliver an unrivaled customer experience and measurable results.

About CSA Research

CSA Research (formerly Common Sense Advisory) is the premier market research firm specializing in the language services and technology industry. It provides primary data and insight to assist companies with planning, brand strategy, innovation, competitive positioning, and better understanding of global markets. An independent market research company, its trusted and verified data helps companies profitably grow their international businesses and gain access to new markets and new customers. For more information, visit: csa-research.com or twitter.com/CSA_Research.

