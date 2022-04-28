Work 365 Announces Integration with Datto's Autotask PSA for CSP Automation

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Work 365, the leading subscription management and billing automation solution, today announced an integration with Datto, the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The integration with Datto's Autotask PSA will simplify and streamline provisioning with Microsoft Partner Center and consolidate subscription billing and invoicing for Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) and MSPs.In addition, it will help sales, operations, and finance teams eliminate billing errors with automated subscription provisioning, recurring billing, and accurate invoicing.

"We are thrilled to announce the integration with Datto's Autotask PSA. The integration empowers MSPs using Datto Autotask to leverage the advanced provisioning, subscription management, tracking, and Self-Service capabilities of Work 365 and consolidate invoicing and billing. Microsoft Partners can leverage the best of both the applications to manage and grow their business," said Ismail Nalwala, CEO of Work 365.

The integration between Work 365 and Datto's Autotask PSA will synchronize customers, products, agreements, and license changes.

"The Integration with Work 365 will provide further depth and capabilities to Datto's platform for our MSP partners, enabling them to deal with NCE changes from Microsoft and streamline and automate CSP operations, reducing manual effort and errors," said John Anderson, Senior Product Manager at Datto.

About Work 365:

Work 365 is a certified Microsoft CPV and leading subscription management and billing automation solution built on Dynamics 365. Businesses across the globe trust Work 365 to scale their cloud and recurring revenue business. Work 365 helps companies streamline their accounts and sales and automate their billings and payments, all within a single application. Work 365 is a Trademark of IOTAP Inc.

