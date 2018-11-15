Work At Home Vintage Experts Launches a New Division - WAHVE Human Resources

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Work At Home Vintage Experts (WAHVE), a pioneer in a retiring insurance and accounting talent staffing solution for businesses, is expanding with a similar service for human resources staffing with the introduction of a new division – WAHVE Human Resources.

WAHVE is an innovative contract staffing firm that brings companies and retiring professionals together across the country to meet their work needs. Companies receive skilled talent to match their long term or short-term requirements, full-time or part-time, while boomer professionals can extend their careers working from home as contractors.

Sharon Emek, founder & CEO, predicts strong interest in contract human resource positions into the next decades. "The HR job market is very tight, and many HR departments cannot find the talent nor have the budget to add headcount to their department," she said. "Having an expert human resource contractor work the hours a company needs whether long term or for projects– will help them meet their goals with the quality and speed they need. They get someone with superior skills, a strong work ethic and minimal distractions, which results in a higher return on their investment."

WAHVE Human Resources will serve businesses of all sizes, across all industries. And it's an outgrowth of similar demand in accounting and insurance staffing, as WAHVE already places insurance and accounting pros, said Dr. Sharon Emek. "Every business of every size and type needs a human resource professional – whether it be an HR Generalist, HR Assistant, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Training and Development Specialist, or Compensation and Benefits Specialist. And some businesses don't need someone full time – they would love to have a part-time human resource expert.

"There are a lot of boomers in the human resource field, and they're happy to work from anywhere," she said.

About WAHVE: Work At Home Vintage Experts (WAHVE www.wahve.com) is an innovative contract talent solution that matches retiring, experienced career professionals with a company's talent needs. WAHVE answers the corporate talent gap by re-engaging veteran professionals looking to extend their careers in a work-from-home arrangement. From screening to placement, WAHVE is a comprehensive solution to qualifying, hiring, and managing experienced remote talent.

WAHVE.com

Join the WAHVE LinkedIn group

Find us on Facebook

SOURCE Work At Home Vintage Experts (WAHVE)

Related Links

http://www.wahve.com

